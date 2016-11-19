

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler has announced two separate recalls of a total of 83,338 vehicles to fix faulty windshield wipers and potential fuel leaks.



The company has recalled 30,183 units of certain model year 2016 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles manufactured February 10, 2016, to April 28, 2016 and equipped with a 3.6L engine built at the Saltillo engine plant.



The recall has been made to fix a fuel rail crossover tube that may have been damaged, which, over time, may result in a fuel leak and increases the risk of a fire.



Fiat has also recalled 53,155 units of certain model year 2016 Dodge Dart vehicles manufactured April 13, 2015, to June 7, 2016, to fix voltage spikes caused by a problem within the windshield washer pump that could lead to malfunctioning of windshield wipers and reduce the driver's visibility.



