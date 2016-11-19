SPOKANE, WASHINGTON -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Reg Technologies Inc. ("Reg") or (TSX VENTURE: RRE)(OTC PINK: REGRF) or ("the Company") REGI U.S., Inc. ("REGI") or (OTC PINK: RGUS) or ("the Company")

The Board of Directors of Reg Technologies Inc. ("REG") is pleased to announce that all motions put forward for approval at its Special Shareholders meeting on November 18th, 2016 were passed, specifically,

1. The transaction of Reg Technologies Inc. with Regi U.S., Inc. (" REGI" ) pursuant to the provisions of Section 301(1)(b) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and upon the terms and conditions set forth in an asset purchase agreement dated September 16th, 2016 between REG and REGI (the "Transaction Agreement") attached as Schedule "B" to the management information circular of REG dated October 12, 2016 was approved and adopted. 2. The execution and delivery by REG of the Transaction Agreement was ratified and approved.

This completes the consolidation of all assets, specifically all IP, "Intellectual Property" into a single company. REGI is a US based company, trading on the OTCQB under the symbol RGUS.

Paul W Chute, President of both companies, applauds this move to a more consolidated and focused organization as an important step in the resurrection of our RadMax technology. This consolidation of assets not only has significant benefits in cost saving, focus of efforts, and efficiency, but better protects our intellectual property and facilitates development and marketing arrangements with other companies. REG's asset sale to REGI is a Win-Win for all Shareholders of both companies.

Regi U.S., Inc. will issue an aggregate of 50,591,350 of its restricted common shares to REG for distribution as a Dividend in Kind to all REG shareholders of record date November 18th, 2016. This distribution process should commence within three weeks and be completed by Christmas, 2016. Please see our new website radmaxtech.com for detailed information relative to this transaction and other developing news and activities.

Going forward all Reg Technologies Inc. shareholders of Record Date November 18th, 2016 will have their REGI shares trading on OTCQB with the symbol RGUS.

ABOUT REG TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND REGI U.S., INC.

Reg Technologies Inc. and REGI U.S., Inc. are developing for commercialization an improved axial vane type rotary engine known as the RadMax™ rotary technology used in the revolutionary design of lightweight and high efficiency engines, compressors and pumps. The RadMax™ engine has only two unique moving parts, the vanes (up to 12) and the rotor, compared to the 40 moving parts in a simple four-cylinder piston engine. This innovative design makes it possible to produce up to 24 continuous power impulses per one rotation that is vibration-free and extremely quiet. The RadMax™ engine also has several capabilities allowing it to operate on fuels including gasoline, natural gas, hydrogen, propane and diesel. For more information, please visit radmaxtech.com

