NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - November 18, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 5, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Shares between February 10, 2015 and November 3, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Teva and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 5, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Teva and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 3, 2016, Bloomberg reported that an "antitrust investigation by the Justice Department, begun about two years ago, now spans more than a dozen companies," including Teva, "and about two dozen drugs." The article further stated that a "grand jury probe is examining whether some executives agreed with one another to raise prices, and the first charges could emerge by the end of the year." Additionally, according to Bloomberg, "[g]eneric drug companies are also contending with a civil price-fixing investigation by [the] Connecticut Attorney General."

