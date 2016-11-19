NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - November 18, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 10, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Pattern Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGI), if they purchased the Company's securities in the equity offering at $23.90 announced on August 8-9, 2016 and that closed on August 12, 2016, or between May 9, 2016 and November 4, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Pattern and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 10, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Pattern and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 7, 2016, Pattern announced its third quarter 2016 financial results and disclosed a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting. Pattern stated that its internal controls were "not effective as of September 30, 2016, due to the aggregation of internal control deficiencies related to the implementation, design, maintenance and operating effectiveness of various transaction, process level, and monitoring controls."

On this news, the price of Pattern's shares plummeted.

