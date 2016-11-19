

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cybersecurity company Optiv Inc. has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering of up to $100 million of common stock. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The Denver-based company said that it has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'OPTV'.



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, Barclays, Citigroup, Blackstone Capital Markets and Raymond James are among the underwriters to IPO.



Blackstone holds a 58.53% Optiv stake, while Investcorp owns 24.6%, according to filing. Optiv reported 2015 revenue of $947.3 million and a net loss of $14.4 million.



Optiv Inc intends to use portion of IPO net proceeds to repay portion of outstanding indebtedness.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX