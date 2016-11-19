A Report Published by Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Indicated Yanji is the New Hub for Investment in Northeast Asia

YANJI, China, Nov. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Yanji has become one of the most popular cities attracting investments in Northeast Asia region. This success was made through the continuous efforts in developing the service sector, optimizing industrial structures and accelerating the pace of opening-up. Meanwhile, it explored a better way for small and medium sized cities to develop.

A report published lately by Chinese Academy of Social Sciences indicated that Yanji has become the only city in Northeast China that is honoured both "National Top 100 Cities/Counties with Investment Potentiality" and "National Top 100 Cities/Counties with Comprehensive Competitiveness in Economy". This symbolizes that Yanji has become an increasingly strong drive in leading and supporting the economic development of the hinterland of Northeast Asia.

In recent years, Yanji has also been emphasizing on transport infrastructure constructions to speed up the process of the connectivity within Northeast Asian countries. There have been more than 26 air routes linking Yanji and major cities in the region, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Busan, Pyongyang, Osaka, Vladivostok. Yanji, a key city where people, goods, and information in Northeast Asia gather, has become a forefront among many of China's interior provinces which are trying to set up Open-up Pilot Zones, Emerging Industry Demonstration Zones and Ecological Economics Zones.

Cai Kuilong, the acting mayor of Yanji, said, Yanji will continue highlighting the role of the project to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the industries, to enhance the comprehensive strength, and to attract more domestic and international businesses to invest.