ICFLIX Partners With VIVA, Kuwait's Fastest-Growing Telecom Operator

DUBAI, November 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

ICFLIX the Middle East and North Africa's leading Internet streaming service, is expanding its presence in Kuwait with the announcement of a strategic partnership with Kuwait's fastest-growing and most developed telecom operator, VIVA.

Both Prepaid and postpaid VIVA Kuwait customers will be able to enjoy the ICFLIX library of content for a monthly fee of KD 2.4 that will also include a one-month free trial or a weekly plan of KD 0.7

"We are glad to be partnering with Kuwait's fastest-growing and most developed telecom operator, VIVA, who will ensure their customers receive the best of ICFLIX content with ease and uncompromising quality whether it's at home or on the go on their smart phones or tablets," said Amine Lalami, Chief Commercial Officer, ICFLIX.

VIVA Kuwait customers will be able to enjoy original ICFLIX productions, from Arabia's first teen female superhero animated series, Dunia, to the latest popular Jazwood TV series and Award-winning movies includingL'Orchestre De Minuit,Fatima andI Am Najoom: Aged 10 and Divorced alongside hit Hollywood moviessuch asThe Last Days on Mars,American Hustle andThe Prince.

"This partnership with ICFLIX, preeminent internet streaming provider in the region, reaffirms our continued commitment with our customers to keep them up-to-date with the latest in media and technology and to meet their expectations and aspirations," said VIVA's Corporate Communications Director, Abdulrazzaq Al-Essa.

ICFLIX provides a value-for-money entertainment experience with many titles available in high-definition and Dolby® Digital Plus 5.1 surround sound where available.

Notes for Editors

ICFLIX provides its users with access to its Jazwood (Arabic), Hollywood and Bollywood content, including the largest library of Arabic movies and shows available online. Additionally, subtitles and alternative audio options are available for a majority of the content, making it accessible for French, Arabic and English speakers.

About ICFLIX

ICFLIX media FZ LLC was established in Dubai in 2012. The company provides its members with convenient access to Hollywood, Bollywood and Jazwood (Arabic) content. It is the first subscription-based online streaming service of its kind and offers movies, TV series, cartoons, and documentaries. The service is currently available on over 12000 different mobile and fixed Internet enabled devices including PCs, Macs, smart phones, tablets, smart TVs and gaming consoles. Aside from its UAE headquarters, ICFLIX has offices in Morocco, Egypt and Czech Republic.

About VIVA Kuwait

VIVA is the fastest-growing telecom operator in Kuwait. Launched in December 2008, VIVA makes things Possible for its customers by transforming communication, information and entertainment experiences. The company has rapidly established an unrivalled position in the market through its customer centric approach. VIVA's quest is to be the mobile brand of choice in Kuwait by being transparent, engaging, energetic and fulfilling. VIVA continues to take a considerable share of the market by offering an innovative range of best value products, services and content propositions; a state of the art, nationwide network and world-class service. VIVA offers internet speeds of more than 100 Mbps, due to the implementation of the most advanced fourth generation (4G LTE) network in Kuwait resulting in superior coverage, performance and reliability.

For more information, visit VIVA at one of its 70 branches or on http://www.viva.com.kw or any of its authorized dealers across Kuwait.