Savlon India Introduces a Low Cost Innovation for Hand Hygiene

Introduces a first-of-its-kind innovation at the bottom of the pyramid in India

Savlon Healthy Hands chalk sticks is an innovation designed to engage children in primary schools and help induce in them the habit of washing hands.

ITC is one of India's foremost multi-business conglomerate and has been ranked amongst the world's largest sustainable value creators in the consumer goods industry. On Children's Day, ITC's leading hygiene brand, Savlon India, unveils its unique Hygiene & Health programme - Savlon Swasth India Mission. The programme is designed to encourage behavioural change towards washing hands amongst children through various engaging and entertaining educational initiatives in schools.

On Children's day, Savlon India introduces an innovative engagement with Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks - a set of unique chalk sticks infused with cleansers like soap. The chalk sticks are designed to engage children in primary schools and emphasise the importance of washing hands before eating. Education in some schools in rural India is still through chalk and slate. The genesis of this idea stems from the observation of everyday habits of these school children. Most of them use their hands to write as well as erase their slates. Their hands are usually full of chalk powder at the end of their lessons. The lessons are followed by a meal break and washing hands is sometimes limited to a quick water wash under a tap. Access to basic hygiene may at times be a challenge and washing hands with cleansers like soap before a meal is yet to become a widespread habit.

With Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks the chalk powder on the hand turns into a cleanser like soap and generates lather as soon as it is placed under water. The chalk dust forming lather on washing with water is a unique experience that engages children and educates them on the importance of cleaning with cleansers.

The uniqueness of Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks and the experience has been showcased in a short video. Launched today on Children's Day, the video presents a glimpse of the world of these primary school children and their experience with the Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks. SavlonSwasthIndia

The unique Chalk Sticks is a first of its kind initiative, in a series of on ground activities being undertaken by Savlon Swasth India Mission.

Savlon Swasth India mission has already reached out to more than 300,000 children and aims to reach 1 million children in a year.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, stated, "Hand Hygiene is a critical issue. We believe, to induce behavioural change among children, the process of communication and education has to be fun, engaging and memorable. In that context, Savlon Swasth India's 'Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks' is a simple yet interesting innovation. It is an engaging way to educate children on the importance of washing hands especially before eating. This is one of the various educational tools deployed by the Savlon Swasth India team to help initiate children into the habit of washing hands."

ITC's integrated approach to hygiene and sanitation as part of its social investment programme was launched a few years back. In addition to building sanitation infrastructure, this programme is focused on hygiene and sanitation education through extensive awareness building programmes designed to induce behavioural change. Students and teachers are trained on WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) principles, and students are motivated to form WATSAN (Water and Sanitation) Committees and Child Cabinets to take ownership of WASH areas in schools. Savlon India's hygiene & health programme seeks to accelerate and reinforce ITC's ongoing efforts in sanitation and hygiene education in India.

ITC is one of India's leading private sector companies with a market capitalisation of over US$ 45 billion and a turnover of US$ 8 billion. ITC's diversified businesses include Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Hotels, Paperboards and Packaging, Agri Business and Information Technology. ITC Chairman Mr Y C Deveshwar has been ranked by the Harvard Business Review as the 7th Best Performing CEO in the world in its January-February 2013 edition. ITC was ranked as India's most admired company, according to a survey conducted by Fortune India, in association with Hay Group. ITC is the country's leading FMCG marketer, the market leader in the Indian Paperboard and Packaging industry, a globally acknowledged pioneer in farmer empowerment, the second largest Hotel Chain in India and a trailblazer in 'green hoteliering'. ITC Infotech, is one of India's fast-growing IT companies in the mid-tier segment. ITC is an acknowledged global exemplar in Triple Bottom Line performance. A global exemplar in sustainability, ITC is the only enterprise in the world to be carbon-positive, water-positive, and solid waste recycling positive for many years in a row. ITC generates sustainable livelihoods for over 6 million people.

