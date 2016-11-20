

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has decided to run for a fourth term next year, according to reports citing officials from her party.



Ms Merkel, 62, is expected to formally announce her intention later on Sunday at the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union or CDU in Berlin.



Merkel will seek to lead the conservative ticket at the next general election in the fall of 2017.



Merkel's poll ratings have slipped since the height of her popularity but she retains wide support.



She suffered an embarrassing regional election defeat earlier this year and is being challenged by the populist right-wing AfD party.



