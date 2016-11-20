LATICRETE Middle East LLC. Presence Will Be Felt at The Big 5 Dubai 2016

DUBAI, November 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

LATICRETE Middle East is participating at the BIG 5 Dubai (21st - 24th November 2016). The event will be organized at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Dubai.

This year there will be two separate stands for LATICRETE at Big 5 Dubai. 72 sq.m. in Hall no. 8 and 300 sq.m. at the PMV area.

Indoor stand (booth # 8 E 361) LATICRETE showcasing its full range of Construction solutions for the visitors to know more and more about new technologies and construction practices. The most advanced, fast curing waterproofing systems specially HYDROBAN, the recently launched stone care line of products STONETECH, and High Performance Commercial and Industrial Floor Coating Systems with Superior Durability and Chemical Resistance the SPARTACOTE Systems are also expected to be the center of attraction."

Outdoor stand (Booth # OS G20) LATICRETE also demonstrating the SUPERCAP Mobile Blending Unit (MBU) the proprietary engineered self-leveling cement formula at the designated outdoor area at the show. "The LATICRETE SUPERCAP is a new delivery system which is changing traditional methods of finishing and capping concrete slabs throughout the world and we are excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to GCC," says Sujit Singh Managing Director, Laticrete Middle East and Africa, the exclusive supplier of the system in the region. "It has been proven to be better, faster, safer and less expensive on thousands of job sites and over millions of square meter in major metropolitan areas. There is nothing else like it on the market today."

LATICRETE is celebrating 60th Anniversary this year. The company was founded in 1956, in Connecticut, United States of America.

LATICRETE is a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry. They are committed to creating solutions today that help preserve a better tomorrow. LATICRETE offers a broad range of products and systems covering tile & stone installation and care, masonry installation and care, resinous and decorative floor finishes, concrete construction chemicals, and concrete restoration and care including the LATICRETE® SUPERCAP® System. For 60 years, LATICRETE has been committed to research and development of innovative installation products, building a reputation for superior quality, performance and customer service. LATICRETE methods, materials, and technology have been field and laboratory proven by Architects, Engineers, Contractors and Owners. Offering an array of low VOC and sustainable products, LATICRETE products contribute to LEED certification, exceed commercial / residential VOC building requirements, and are backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry.



LATICRETE is very positive about its prospects in Middle East and Africa has aggressive growth plan according to Sujit Singh, Managing Director, LATICRETE Middle East & Africa.

More information on LATICRETE can be found on http://www.laticrete.com / http://www.laticrete.me .

