

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Vice-President-elect Mike Pence has confirmed that Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney is being considered for the post of secretary of state, among others.



The statement, in a Fox News interview, comes after President-elect Donald Trump met Mr Romney, a Republican who criticised him during the campaign.



'They had a good meeting, it was a warm and a substantive exchange and I know he is under active consideration to be the secretary of state of the United States along with some other very distinguished Americans,' Mr. Pence said on Fox News Sunday.



Mr. Romney, the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2012, was a vocal critic of Mr. Trump during this year's campaign, calling him a 'con man' and a 'fraud.'



