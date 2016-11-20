The Bitcoin space is in fire again. Bitcoin itself is about to make a multi-year high, and, in doing so, will probably challeng its all-time highs in 2017. Because of that, bitcoin stocks are going balistic this week. We expect bitcoin stocks to become tenbaggers in a short period of time. First, the bitcoin price chart looks incredibly strong. This is one of the most bullish charts of 2016, do not underestimate the power of such a chart setup. Expect 2017 to become very hot for the price of bitcoin. Bitcoin stocks on fire - tenbaggers in the making As ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...