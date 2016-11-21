Global Focus & Industry Leadership: Third China International Silver Industry Exhibition Held in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13 2016, the third China International Silver Industry Exhibition concluded at the Guangzhou Poly World Trade Center. The exhibition was held over an area of 22,000sqm, with over 300 globally recognized senior care brands and enterprises in participation to welcome 32,916 visitors. On the successful foundations of previous two exhibitions, the third China International Silver Industry Exhibition continued to demonstrate leadership within the industry by facilitating in-depth integration of the advantageous resources of government, industry, and channels while bringing together globally leading silver industry products, technologies, and trends. The event showed forward-thinking concepts to push the industry toward new heights.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/438689

The Authoritative Silver Industry Event Created Optimal Commercial Results

The scale of the most recent exhibition increased again, for the first time arranging five major exhibit areas, including one for foreign exhibition groups, barrier-free living, health-care, smart retirement, and healthy lifestyles. An in-depth deconstruction was achieved of the silver industry industrial chain, achieving comprehensive insight into the industry's market segments in terms of development trends and prospects. During the three-day exhibition, all globally leading senior care brands were present, doing their utmost to demonstrate for attendees the most innovative products, technologies, and industry trends. Each exhibition area was bustling with activities, and exhibitors got a lot out of the interactions, with impressive trade and cooperation results.

Full House at Summit Focused on Industry Future Development

During the exhibition the 2016 China International Silver Industry Summit Forum was held simultaneously with a theme of "Silver Industry -- Commencing a New Era of Social Well Fare for Countless People". The events included over 20 specific forums, including a main forum, sub-forums, special forums, procurement match-ups, and others. These forums were attended by more than 80 industry elites, scholars, and experts from the US, France, Australia, Japan, Holland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Chinese mainland, with in-depth discussions held in relation to retirement operations, community services, talent training, senior housing, health care, and other multidimensional hot topics. Activities were wonderfully presented and well-received by industry colleagues. The three-day exhibition attracted over 10,000 professional visitors from at home and abroad to join in the forums, together making the event an authoritative platform through which to hold a dialogue and exchange on issues concerning the silver industry.

Assemble of Global Buyers, Experiencing One-Stop Procurement

The Fair attracted multiple globally leading buyers to the site to engage in procurement thanks to the expo's impressive brand power and expansive exhibitor resources. At the event engaging in high-quality procurement initiatives were procurement alliances representing industries including senior housing, retirement institutions, rehabilitation institutions, hospital care, and finance and investment, together generating limitless business opportunities. Amongst the well-known businesses were R&F Properties, Henda, Vanke, Poly, and Yuexiu Property; CJKA, Australian Chinese Community Association, NEC, French Consulate Business Investment Office in Guangzhou, Hong Kong's Po Leung Kuk, and other overseas institutional buyers; Huichen Life, Taicheng Yiyuan, Yihe, Pacific Insurance, China Life Investment, and other institutions and enterprises; and China Real Estate Association Elderly Residence Committee, Advisory Committee for the Elderly in Hong Kong, the Guangdong Property Industry Association, Guangdong Provincial Association of Property Management, and other authoritative associations and institutional groups.

Moving forward, the Fair will continue to provide a multifaceted, socialized and international industry development exchange platform to integrate the resources of global industrial chains both upstream and downstream while jointly formulating a blueprint for the future of the silver industry. We will look forward to seeing you in 2017!

Contact:

Ms. Xia Lingxu

Tel: +86-20-8989-9600 / +86-135-7045-1966

E-mail: SICinfo@polycn.com