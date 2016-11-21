Revive Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone: GCL-SI to Build PV Plant in Ukraine





SUZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (GCL-SI) , (Shenzhen: 002506), a subsidiary of the world's leading energy group GCL, recently announced the cooperation with China National Complete Engineering Corporation (CCEC) in the Chernobyl PV plant project. To help rebuild the "exclusion zone" with solar power thirty years after the Chernobyl accident marks another important move of GCL-SI toward global market.

The 1986 explosion and meltdown in Chernobyl released vast quantities of radiation, contaminating approximately 30 km2 of land with fallout. The Ukrainian government now aims to give a new renewable life to the exclusion zone. In October, the country's Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources claimed the plan to build a PV plant at Chernobyl. "Its cheap land and abundant sunlight constitute a solid foundation for the project. In addition, the remaining electric transmission facilities are ready for reuse," said Ostap Semerak, Ukraine's minister of environment and natural resources.

Two Chinese companies will play significant parts in Chernobyl's revival. Whereas CCEC as the general contractor manages the overall project, GCL-SI offers consultancy and planning service as well as PV facilities to the project. According to GCL-SI, construction of the over 1 GW PV plant is expected to initiate in 2017. Once completed, Chernobyl will re-catch the global attention as a revived site of solar energy.

"There will be remarkable social benefits and economical ones as we try to renovate the once damaged area with green and renewable energy. We are glad that we are making joint efforts with Ukraine to rebuild the community for the local people," said Mr. Shu Hua, Chairman of GCL-SI.

Regarding GCL-SI's overseas strategy, Mr. Shu further commented, "We have been dedicated to providing integrated solar services and will take diverse approaches this year to drive penetration and achieve global presence. The Chernobyl project is also one of our key steps to approach abroad."

About GCL-SI

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen: 002506) (GCL-SI), is part of the GOLDEN CONCORD Group (GCL), an international energy company specializing in clean and sustainable power production, founded in 1990. With global assets worth nearlyUSD16 billion, GCL achieved module shipment output of over 2GW in 2015, and supplies 29% of the total wafer capacity yield worldwide, representing a 22.2% silicon market share.

About China National Complete Engineering Corporation (CCEC)

CCEC is a subsidiary of the National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH), which is affiliated by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.







