



Jakarta and Tokyo, Nov 21, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BRI) and PT JCB International Indonesia, a subsidiary of JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. (collectively "JCB"), today announced the launch of the BRI JCB Platinum Credit Card in the BRI JCB Indonesia Open 2016. The card will be ready in the market in the next spring 2017.Bank BRI is a leading bank in Indonesia with an extended network of more than 10,000 outlets and more than 100,000 e-Channel outlets. JCB brand cards are currently issued in 21 countries and territories with 95 million cardmembers around the globe. BRI has cooperated with JCB for JCB card acceptance at BRI merchants with BRI EDC machines since April 2016. The launch of this new product is the next step of the partnership.BRI JCB Platinum Credit Card is a strategic complement to the BRI product line for the consumer segment, especially as a credit card product to tap the traveler segment.BRI JCB Platinum Cardmembers can enjoy special features such as:1. Double BRI points at all merchants such as restaurants, airlines, golf courses and car rental.2. Triple BRI points for transactions overseas.3. 0% installment conversion for all transactions overseas for the first 12 months.BRI points earned by BRI JCB Platinum Cardmembers can be converted into airline miles, exemptions of card annual fees and a variety of other exciting promos."We are optimistic about issuing 50,000 cards from early Q1 2017 until Q4 2017," said Sis Apik, Managing Director of BRI."BRI believes that this JCB brand credit card will grab the travel segment, increase the BRI number of cards and card usage for travel, for both domestic and overseas destinations," he added.To give extra convenience to BRI JCB Platinum Cardmembers who travel abroad, JCB provides a variety of features that support travel needs such as free access to 28 airport lounges in Japan, 26 lounges in China, 2 lounges in Korea, and 1 lounge each in Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong.Besides that JCB provides JCB Plaza Lounge in several world-class business and travel destinations: Tokyo, Paris, Honolulu, Hong Kong, Guam, and Singapore. Last but not the least JCB also provides free wifi hotspot access and discounts at many selected merchants in Japan."JCB is very excited and proud to have a partnership with BRI for the issuance of BRI JCB Platinum Credit Card that means JCB market share expansion in the premium credit card segment in Indonesia. Our strategy to tap the premium segment has resulted in 60% growth in the number of JCB cards in the market since 2014," said Koichiro Wada, Director PT. JCB International Indonesia."As you may know traveling overseas is increasing year on year especially to Asian countries, therefore we are confident that the BRI JCB Platinum Credit Card with special features for travelers will be very interesting for Indonesians who love to travel, and increase the cashless society in Indonesia," he added.The uniqueness of the BRI JCB Platinum Credit Card is not only the card features, there is also the card design of the Nuri Irian bird which is an exotic bird from the jungle of Papua, East of Indonesia. It expertly mimics diverse sounds and has charming feathers, ranging from blue, red, and green that dominate the whole body as well as black on the head, back and neck.In addition to beauty, the Nuri Irian bird also illustrates openness and freedom as the species loves being outdoors and singing beautifully. This is in line with the purpose of the BRI JCB Platinum Credit Card issuance for the traveler as well as the spirit of BRI and JCB to always develop and present new products and give the best service to their customers.About BANK BRIBank Rakyat Indonesia (BANK BRI) is an Indonesian state-owned bank that was established on December 16, 1895. Currently BANK BRI is a listed company and occupies the top in the Jakarta Stock Exchange. Now BANK BRI serves more than 50 million customers, and has a total of more than 10,000 outlets as well as more than 100,000 e-channel network spread all over Indonesia. Information on BANK BRI can be accessed through the site: www.bri.co.idAbout JCBJCB is a leading global payment brand and payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its credit card business in Japan in 1961 and began to expand its business throughout the world in 1981. The acceptance network includes 31 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in 190 countries and territories. JCB cards are now issued in 21 countries and regions, with more than 95 million members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB is committed to providing responsive service and high quality products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/Note: Statistics in the section About JCB is as of March 2016.ContactJCB International Co., Ltd.Ayako TanakaCorporate PlanningTel: +81-3-5778-8390Email: jcbinternational-pr@info.jcb.co.jpPT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.Corporate SecretaryTel: +62-21-575-1966Fax: +62-21-570-0916Email: humas@bri.co.idSource: JCBCopyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.