

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corp. (SYMC) entered into an agreement to acquire LifeLock Inc. for about $2.4 billion, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The deal may be announced as soon as Monday. Tempe, Arizona-based LifeLock was pursued by bidders including private equity firms Permira, TPG and Evergreen Coast Capital, the new buyout arm of hedge fund Elliott Management, the reports said.



LifeLock provides a range of identity-theft protection services for consumers and small businesses, including credit monitoring and alerts.



