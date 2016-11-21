sprite-preloader
Montag, 21.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,024 Euro		+0,011
+0,55 %
WKN: A0M160 ISIN: KYG5264Y1089 Ticker-Symbol: 3K1 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KINGSOFT CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,024
2,12
20.11.
2,036
2,113
18.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KINGSOFT CORPORATION
KINGSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KINGSOFT CORPORATION2,024+0,55 %