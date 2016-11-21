

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 496.174 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 610.0 billion following the downwardly revised 497.6 billion yen deficit in September (originally 498.3 billion).



Exports were down 10.3 percent on year, missing forecasts for a fall of 8.5 percent following the 6.9 percent decline in the previous month.



Imports sank an annual 16.5 percent versus expectations for a decline of 16.1 percent after sliding 16.3 percent a month earlier.



