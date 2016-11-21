Street Style Denim - International Denim Exhibition at Vietnam in June 2017

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, November 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The continuously increasing importance of denim in the apparel industry in Vietnam brings out another edition of Denimsandjeans shows at HCMC in June 2017. With the first Denim Show in Vietnam launched by the Denimsandjeans.com team from India, the second edition in June 2017 brings some of the leading denim jeans and fabric companies besides chemical, accessory and other suppliers in the denim supply chain. Over 50 companies from Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Italy, Switzerland, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan and some other countries are expected to participate in the show.

Vietnam exported about $27 billion of apparel and textiles in 2015 and is expected to grow to $30 billion in end of 2016. Denim is increasingly taking a share in these exports. "Vietnam is one of the fastest growing denim destinations globally and through our denim shows we enable the International Denim Industry to see the immense potential of this important denim sourcing location," said Mr Sandeep Agarwal , Founder of Denimsandjeans.com.

The first and the maiden international denim show in Vietnam was held in June 2016 by Denimsandjeans and the second edition with the theme Street Style seeks to highlight the importance that denim holds in the realms of street play. The trend area, the booths and the whole look of the show would reflect the importance of denim in Street Styling.

Ever since the Denimsandjeans.com website was setup in the year 2007, there was always an endeavour to bring out knowledge sharing and business developing platforms in some way or the other. Sandeep Agarwal - the founder - was inspired to start this website to share denim knowledge with the world. It further led to launch of the first denim shows in Bangladesh and Vietnam. The company has also launched De-Brands: the first online denim show (http://www.onlineshow.denimsandjeans.com) at their portal and are enabling the buyers and suppliers to interact for business online.

Denimsanjdeans.com is a premium fashion website dedicated to the denim industry and has been serving for last nine years. The reports published by the website are considered as on the most credible source of information in the denim industry.

