

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen just a handful of points. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,190-point plateau, and the market may retreat further on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation, although the downside may be limited by support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower on Friday and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the telecoms and resource stocks were offset by gains from the properties and a mixed performance from the financials.



For the day, the index fell 15.60 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 3,192.86 after trading between 3,187.50 and 3,212.39. The Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.51 percent to end at 10,889.11.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.23 percent, China Life gained 0.48 percent, Vanke spiked 2.67 percent, China Shenhua skidded 1.97 percent and China Unicom lost 0.67 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is slightly negative as stocks ticked lower on Friday, although the selling pressure was subdued - limiting the downside for the markets.



The Dow slipped 35.89 points or 0.2 percent to 18,867.93, while the NASDAQ lost 12.46 points or 0.2 percent to 5,321.51 and the S&P fell 5.22 points or 0.2 percent to 2,181.90. For the week, the Dow added 0.1 percent, while the NASDAQ jumped 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 0.8 percent.



Profit taking led to the weakness after the major averages ended the previous session near new record closing highs.



In economic news, the Conference Board noted an increase in its index of leading economic indicators, in line with expectations.



Crude oil futures rose Friday after industry data showed the U.S. rig count jumped to its highest since January. Dec. WTI oil climbed 27 cents or 0.6 percent to $45.69/bbl. The Dec. contract was up 5.3 percent for the week, snapping back from a recent three-month low.



