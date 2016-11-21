

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) to increase UK employees by 50% when it opens its new London headquarters in 2017, according to media reports.



Facebook's new headquarters will be in Fitzrovia at a site that is currently undergoing redevelopment.The majority of the new staff will be based there.



The social media giant reportedly will hire 500 additional employees, including engineers, marketers, project managers and sales staff.



'The UK remains one of the best places to be a tech company,' said its London-based executive, Nicola Mendelsohn.



Mendelsohn will announce the expansion at the Confederation of British Industry conference later.



