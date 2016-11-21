

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese market is rising on Monday despite the weak lead from Wall Street on Friday, as a weak yen lifted exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 74.90 points or 0.42 percent to 18,042.31, off a high of 18,061.57 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Sony is adding almost 2 percent, Canon is higher by 0.7 percent and Panasonic is rising more than 1 percent, while Toshiba is down 0.3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is up 0.5 percent and Honda is adding 0.1 percent. Fast Retailing is losing more than 1 percent and SoftBank is rising almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is gaining almost 3 percent and JX Holdings is adding more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Furukawa Co. is rising more than 5 percent, FamilyMart UNY Holdings is advancing almost 5 percent and MS&AD Insurance is rising almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Dowa Holdings is losing more than 3 percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining is down more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 496.174 billion yen in October, up 373.5 percent from a year earlier. The headline figure was shy of expectations for a surplus of 610.0 billion following the downwardly revised 497.6 billion yen deficit in September



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 111 yen-range on Monday, marking a nearly six-month low.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Friday amid profit taking as traders seemed somewhat reluctant to make more significant moves amid a relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



The Dow slipped 35.89 points or 0.2 percent to 18,867.93, the Nasdaq edged down 12.46 points or 0.2 percent to 5,321.51 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.22 points or 0.2 percent to 2,181.90.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose Friday, adding to strong weekly gains after industry data showed the U.S. rig count jumped to its highest since January. WTI oil for December climbed 27 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at $45.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



