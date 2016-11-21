



TOKYO, Nov 21, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), together with Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (MHPS), has been awarded a full turnkey contract by Joint Stock Company Uzbekenergo (UE) for the construction of a combined cycle power plant at the Turakurgan Thermal Power Station in eastern Uzbekistan. MHPS will supply the main components while Calik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (CE)(1), a Turkey-based engineering and construction company in which MC is an investment partner, will supply the remaining components needed for plant construction and handle inland transportation as well as conduct civil engineering and installation works. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2020.This project is aimed at building a high-efficiency combined plant with the capacity to supply 900 MW of power. This project will be financed by an Official Development Assistance (ODA) Loan provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and Uzbek government funds.Aging infrastructure has led to concerns about the security and reliability of power supply in Uzbekistan, thereby creating an urgent need for the construction of additional facilities and the upgrading of existing ones. This project follows closely on from the Navoi Thermal Power Station (with the capacity to generate 450 MW of power and 200 Gcal/h of heat)(2), for which MC and MHPS were awarded a full turnkey contract by UE in October 2016. Once completed, these projects are together expected to supply 1,350 MW of power in Uzbekistan, which amounts to about 10% of the country's overall energy by 2020.By investing in this sector, indispensable for stimulating industrial development and improving standards of living, MC aims to continue to contribute to economic growth in Uzbekistan, while at the same time playing a role in Japan's aim to increase the export of high-quality infrastructure.(1) The partnership between Calik Holding(Calik), one of leading conglomerates in Turkey, and MC dates back to the 1990's when the two companies started collaborating on a number of plant construction projects in Central Asia. On 4 June, 2015, MC entered into a strategic alliance with Calik and CE, a subsidiary of Calik that includes the acquisition of shares in CE and exchange of personnel.(2) Visit the news release via the link below for more details.http://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/archive/2016/html/0000031176.htmlAbout Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation (MC; TSE: 8058) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, foods, and environmental business. MC's current activities are expanding far beyond its traditional trading operations as its diverse business ranges from natural resources development to investment in retail business, infrastructure, financial products and manufacturing of industrial goods. With over 200 bases of operations in approximately 80 countries worldwide and a network of over 500 group companies, MC employs a multinational workforce of nearly 60,000 people. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishicorp.com.Source: Mitsubishi CorporationContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.