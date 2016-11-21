DJ EQS-News: China Xiniya Fashion Limited Reports 2016 First Half Financial Results

EQS-News / 21/11/2016 / 11:05 UTC+8 *China Xiniya Fashion Limited Reports 2016 First Half Financial Results* XIAMEN, FUJIAN, China-November 21, 2016-China Xiniya Fashion Limited ("Xiniya" or the "Company" NYSE:XNY) today reported financial results for the first half of 2016. The unaudited consolidated financial statements and other financial information included in this press release have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company publishes its consolidated financial statements in Renminbi ("RMB"). *First Half 2016 Highlights* - In reassessing its first half 2015 presentation of the sales of repurchased inventory and the components within this line item, the Company made a determination that the components of the transaction should be revised to reclassify and reallocate this amount between the revenue and cost of sales line items. The components of the sales of repurchased inventory transactions consisted of sales of repurchased inventory of RMB45,849 as an increase in revenue and cost of sales of repurchased inventory of RMB45,849 as an increase in cost of sales. The Company evaluated the materiality of this revision, quantitatively and qualitatively, and concluded it did not constitute a material change to the Company's previously issued financial statements first half of 2015. However, the Company elected to revise the first half of 2015 to avoid inconsistencies with its financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2016. Accordingly, the Company revised previously reported results for the first half of 2015. - Revenue during the first half of 2016 was RMB15.1 million, as compared to revenue of RMB214.3 million in the first half of 2015. - Loss before taxation during the first half of 2016 was RMB129.2 million, as compared to profit before taxation of RMB13.3 million in the first half of 2015. - Net loss in the first half of 2016 was RMB129.2 million as compared to net profit of RMB9.6 million in the first half of 2015. - Loss per ADS was $1.37 in the first half of 2016 as compared to earnings per ADS of $0.11 in the first half of 2015. *First Half 2016 Results* Revenue for the first half of 2016 was RMB15.1 million, a decrease from RMB214.3 million during the first half of 2015. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributed to the inventory buyback in the first half of 2016. During the first half of 2016, the Company repurchased inventory of RMB294.2 million from distributors, of which RMB124.5 million was a reduction in revenue and RMB169.7 million was a reduction in provision for liability. The decrease was also attributed to a decrease in revenue of RMB74.7 million. Excluding the inventory buyback in the first half of 2016, the Company delivered approximately 1,320,000 units to it's customers during the first half of 2016, compared with 1,806,000 units during the first half of 2015. The Company's network of authorized retailers had a net addition of one retail outlet in the first half of 2016, consisting of 53 new retail outlets opened and 52 retail outlets closed. The total number of authorized retail outlets was 505 as of June 30, 2016. The table below sets forth the number of retail outlets by outlet type: *As of *As of *Outlet Type:* December June * 31, *30, 2015* 2016* *Company operates flagship store* 1 1 *Distributors operate stores * 64 56 *Distributors operate flagship stores* 2 2 *Distributor operates retail website* 1 1 *Authorized retailers operating outlets* 435 445 *Authorized retailer operating flagship store* 1 - *Total * 504 505 The cost of sales decreased from RMB162.1 million in the first half of 2015 to RMB100.7 million in the first half of 2016. The decrease in cost of sales was primarily attributed to the inventory buyback in the first half of 2016. During the first half of 2016, the net realizable value of repurchased inventory was RMB84.9 million, of which RMB40.7 million was a reduction in cost of sales and RMB44.2 million was a reduction in provision for liability. Gross loss was RMB85.6 million in the first half of 2016 as compared to gross profit of RMB52.3 million in the first half of 2015. The gross loss was mainly due to inventory buyback in the first half of 2016. Interest and other income was RMB2.7 million in the first half of 2016 as compared to RMB10.5 million in the first half of 2015. The decrease was mainly due to lower balances of time deposits in the first half of 2016 as compared to time deposits of RMB370 million placed with banks during the same period last year. Selling and distribution expenses were RMB36.0 million in the first half of 2016, a decrease from RMB37.0 million during the first half of 2015. The decrease was primarily attributed to the reduction of advertising and shop rack expenses. The decrease was partially offset by the increase in amortization expenses of retail network acquisition costs of RMB4.0 million. Administrative expenses were RMB10.3 million in the first half of 2016, a decrease from RMB12.4 million during the first half of 2015. The decrease was primarily due to reduction of headcount, office and other miscellaneous expenses during the first half of 2016. Loss before taxation was RMB129.2 million in the first half of 2016, as compared with profit before taxation of RMB13.3 million during the first half of 2015. Loss after taxation for the first half of 2016 was RMB129.2 million, as compared with net profit of RMB9.6 million during the first half of 2015. Loss per ADS was $1.37 in the first half of 2016, compared to earnings of $0.11 per ADS in the first half of 2015. *Financial Position* As of June 30, 2016, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB63.1 million. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had inventory of RMB106.7 million which mainly resulted from the inventory buyback in the first half of 2016. *Conference Call* Xiniya's management will host and earnings conference call on Monday, November 21, 2016 at 7 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (8 p.m. Beijing time on the same day). The toll free dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows: - USA: 1-800-8713110 or 1-888-7007397 - China: 800 803 6017 - Hong Kong: 800 96 8899 - International access: +886 2 21928018 Participant PIN Code: 913206# A live webcast of the conference call will be available on: http://www.zucast.com/webcast/TuyVthBE [1] A telephone replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the end of the conference through December 20, 2016 at 7 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows: 1. Dial the playback number: +886 2 33220777 2. Enter playback reference number: 186625 # 3. Enter participant pin code: 691450 # Accessible Duration: 30 Days *Safe Harbor Statement* This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law. *Exchange Rate Information* The United States dollar ($) amounts disclosed in this press release are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from RMB into United States dollars for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the certified exchange rate of $1.00 = RMB6.6459 on June 30, 2016 as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into $ at that rate on June 30, 2016, or at any other date. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB amounts. *About China Xiniya Fashion Limited* Xiniya is a leading provider of men's business casual apparel in China. The Company designs men's business casual and business formal apparel and accessories, which are marketed under the Xiniya brand, and sells through its distributors and retail network. Its products are sold to consumers at over 300 authorized retail outlets owned and managed by third parties located in 20 provinces, four autonomous regions, and four municipalities in China. This retail network focuses on second and lower-tier cities, where increasing affluence has led to an improvement in living standards and where most international men's apparel brands do not have a significant presence. The Company's target consumers are male working professionals in China between the ages of 25 and 45 who seek fashionable clothing to suit their working and lifestyle needs. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.xiniya.com [2]. For additional information, please contact: China Xiniya Fashion Limited

Mr. Chee Jiong Ng Chief Financial Officer Telephone: +86 1365 5939 932 Email: ngcheejiong@xiniya.com CHINA XINIYA FASHION LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (Expressed in thousands, except per share and per ADS amounts) 2015 2016 2016 RMB RMB USD Revenue 214,274 15,093 2,271 Cost of sales (162,019) (100,725) (15,156) Gross profit/(loss) 52,255 (85,632) (12,885) Interest and other income 10,493 2,715 409 Selling and distribution expenses (36,991) (36,033) (5,422) Administrative expenses (12,420) (10,279) (1,547) Profit/(loss) before taxation 13,337 (129,229) (19,445) Income tax expense (3,773) - - Profit/(loss) for the period 9,564 (129,229) (19,445) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period: Exchange differences on 14 562 85 translation of financial statements of entities outside the mainland of the People's Republic of China Total comprehensive income/(loss) 9,578 (128,667) (19,360) for the period Earnings/(loss) per share - basic 0.04 (0.57) and diluted (in RMB) Earnings/(loss) per ADS - basic 0.11 (1.37) and diluted (in USD) Weighted average shares 227,717 227,717 outstanding in the period ('000) Weighted average ADS outstanding 14,232 14,232 in the period ('000) One ADS represents 16 ordinary shares. CHINA XINIYA FASHION LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in thousands) *As of * *As of * *As of * *December 31,* *June 30,* *June 30,* *2015* *2016* *2016* RMB RMB USD Unaudited Unaudited *Assets* *Non-current assets* Property, plant and 3,843 3,047 458 equipment Intangible assets 17,462 12,345 1,858 *Total non-current assets* 21,305 15,392 2,316 *Current assets* Cash and cash equivalents 203,371 63,133 9,499 Trade receivables 569,522 382,937 57,620 Prepayments to suppliers 46,050 42,720 6,428 Inventories 14,364 106,685 16,053 Other receivables and 80,127 132,266 19,902 prepayments *Total current assets* 913,434 727,741 109,502 *Total assets* 934,739 743,133 111,818 *Equity and liabilities* *Equity* Share capital 77 77 11 Additional paid-in capital 519,077 519,077 78,104 Statutory reserve 122,615 122,615 18,450 Currency translation (18,475) (17,913) (2,695) reserve Retained earnings 108,465 (20,764) (3,124) Total equity 731,759 603,092 90,746 *Current liabilities* Trade payables 6,913 12,643 1,902 Deposits received from 58,300 77,590 11,675 distributors Other payables and 51,054 47,395 7,132 accruals Provision for liability 84,300 - - Current income tax payable 2,413 2,413 363 Total current liabilities 202,980 140,041 21,072 *Total equity and 934,739 743,133 111,818 liabilities* CHINA XINIYA FASHION LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (Expressed in thousands) 2015 2016 2016 RMB RMB USD *Cash flows from operating activities:* Profit/(loss) before taxation 13,337 (129,229) (19,445) Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant 1,591 796 120 and equipment Loss on disposal of property, 387 - - plant and equipment Amortization of intangible assets 1,094 2,393 360 Intangible assets written off - 2,724 410 Interest income (8,618) (2,198) (331) Foreign exchange losses 11 453 68 Operating profit/(loss) before 7,802 (125,061) (18,818) working capital changes Decrease in trade receivables 37,423 186,585 28,075 (Increase)/decrease in prepayments (10,060) 3,330 501 to suppliers Increase in inventories (235,530) (92,321) (13,891) Increase in other receivables and (46,347) (66,618) (10,024) prepayments (Decrease)/increase in trade (7,069) 5,730 862 payables Increase in deposits received from 6,200 19,290 2,903 distributors Increase/(decrease) in other 5,857 (3,659) (551) payables and accruals Decrease in provision for - (84,300) (12,684) liability Cash used in operating activities (241,724) (157,024) (23,627) Income tax paid - - - Net cash used in operating (241,724) (157,024) (23,627) activities *Cash flows from investing activities:* Decrease in time deposits held at (50,000) - - banks with maturity over three months Acquisition of property, plant and (3,397) - - equipment Proceeds from the disposal of 1,998 - - property, plant and equipment Interest received 7,111 16,677 2,509 Net cash (used in)/generated by (44,288) 16,677 2,509 investing activities Net decrease in cash and cash (286,012) (140,347) (21,118) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 985,097 203,371 30,601 beginning of the period Exchange (losses)/gains on cash (25) 109 16 and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at end 699,060 63,133 9,499 of the period Key word(s): Half Year Results 21/11/2016 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 