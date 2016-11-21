

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity increased unexpectedly in September, marking its fourth successive monthly gain, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Monday.



The all industry activity index rose 0.2 percent month-over-month in September, the same rate of climb as in the previous two months. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to remain flat during the month.



The index measuring industrial production advanced 0.6 percent over the month and construction activity registered a growth of 2.0 percent. At the same time, the sub-index for tertiary activity dropped by 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index grew at a slower pace of 1.3 percent in September, following a 1.7 percent rise in the preceding month.



