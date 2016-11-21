

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to nearly a 6-month low of 111.18 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 5-month low of 110.03 against the Swiss franc and a 4-month low of 117.75 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 110.86, 109.67 and 117.37, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen dropped to 137.22 from Friday's closing value of 136.85.



The yen slipped to more than a 4-month low of 82.45 against the Canadian dollar, from last week's closing value of 82.05.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 112.00 against the greenback, 112.00 against the franc, 121.00 against the euro, 140.00 against the pound and 84.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX