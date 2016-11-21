

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said it will replace batteries for iPhone 6s free of charge for those who have experienced an unexpected shutdown of their smartphones. The program covers affected iPhone 6s batteries for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit.



'Apple has determined that a very small number of iPhone 6s devices may unexpectedly shut down. This is not a safety issue and only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between September and October 2015', the company said in a statement.



The customers with the issue are urged to visit an Apple Authorized Service Provider and check the device's serial number to confirm eligibility for a battery replacement, free of charge.



In order to prepare iPhone 6s for the battery replacement process, the customers are asked to back up data to iTunes or iCloud, turn off Find my iPhone, and then erase data and settings in Settings > General > Reset > Erase all Content and Settings.



Any damages including a cracked screen will need to be resolved prior to the battery replacement. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair.



Apple also said it may restrict or limit repair to the original country of purchase. Those who have already paid to replace battery for the affected iPhone 6s can contact Apple for a refund.



Apple added that wireless carrier partners are not participating in the program.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX