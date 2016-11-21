Sectra AB (STO:SECTB)

International medical imaging IT company Sectra (http://www.sectra.com/) (STO: SECT B) has the highest customer satisfaction in the industry according to a new report from analytics company peer60. The report-Ideal Imaging Configuration: The Tug-of-War Between Enterprise and Best of Breed-shows that Sectra's customers consistently express the highest satisfaction regardless of IT approach. It also shows that regardless of the customer preference for overall solution architecture, Sectra is the best partner.

"Sectra has impressed once again with a very high Net Promoter Score among its PACS customers. No one else seems to be engendering this much loyalty. The fact that Sectra can maintain high scores with both IT approaches is unique," comments Chris Jensen, Executive Vice President of peer60.

The report is based on feedback from 276 top decision-makers among North American healthcare organizations. It sets out to investigate the extent to which the market has adopted a best of breed approach in imaging compared to an enterprise imaging approach (PACS, VNA and viewer from the same vendor), the reasons behind adopting each strategy, and the satisfaction among these care providers.

"At Sectra, we are passionate about supporting our customers in delivering the best possible care. Their level of satisfaction with us and our solutions is our single most important metric. Being rated number one by customers in this new report makes me incredibly proud," says Torbjörn Kronander, president and CEO of Sectra.

For three consecutive years in the US and two consecutive years globally, Sectra PACS has also been awarded "Best in KLAS" for highest customer satisfaction according to "Best in KLAS: Software Services Report" for 2015/2016, 2014 and 2013. This new report from analytics company peer60 confirms Sectra's earlier successes.

Read the full report from peer60 "Ideal Imaging Configuration: The Tug-of-War Between Enterprise and Best of Breed": https://www.peer60.com/report/ideal-imaging-configuration-2016

Sectra at RSNA 2016

Sectra will show its enterprise imaging solutions for radiology, mammography and integrated diagnostics, as well as our offering for cross-enterprise image sharing at the RSNA trade show in Chicago, starting on November 27. Visit us at booth #6113 to experience Sectra's view of patient-centered cancer care, and find out how we support radiology in exceeding the expectations of referring physicians and their patients. Read more about Sectra at RSNA (http://www.sectra.com/RSNA)

About Net Promoter Score®

Customer satisfaction is measured with NPS® in the peer60 report. A Net Promoter Score (NPS) is calculated using the answer to a single question, using a 0-10 scale: How likely is it that you would recommend your supplier to a friend or colleague? Respondents are grouped as Promoters (score 9-10), the loyal enthusiasts, Neutrals (score 7-8), the satisfied but unenthusiastic customers, and Detractors (score 0-6), the unhappy customers. Subtracting the percentage of Detractors from the percentage of Promoters yields the NPS.

About Sectra

The world needs more efficient healthcare and more secure communication. Sectra plays a key role in meeting these needs. Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with subsidiaries in 14 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2015/2016 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,073 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit www.sectra.com

In the medical market, Sectra develops and sells IT solutions for the management and communication of all types of medical images primarily in radiology, mammography, pathology and orthopaedics, as well as other departments where medical images are used. Sectra has a strategic focus on making cancer care more efficient. More than 1,700 hospitals, clinics and imaging centers worldwide use Sectra's systems daily. This makes Sectra one of the world's leading providers of IT solutions for managing medical images and patient information. The company commands a market-leading position in Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Portugal, holds a prominent position in the UK and is growing in the US. Sectra has delivered some of the largest installations of medical IT systems worldwide and its systems have been installed in North America, Scandinavia and most major countries in Europe and the Far East.

