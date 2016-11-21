Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-11-21 09:23 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Please find the attached Vilniaus Baldai AB audited consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2016 ended 31 August 2016 with independent auditor's report.



Enclosed:



1. Confirmation of responsible persons;



2. Independent auditor's report, consolidated annual report, consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2016 ended 31 August 2016.



Additional information: Chief Financial Officer Jonas Krutinis Tel +370 5 2525700



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=605263