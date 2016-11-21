On request of Serneke Group AB, company registration number 556669-4153, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from November 24, 2016. The decision is conditional upon that Serneke Group AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company's share capital consists of 5,360,000 A-shares and 11,205,785 B-shares, a total of 16,565,785[1] shares as per today's date.



Short Name: SRNKE B -------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 22,247,603[2] -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0007278841 -------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 129023 -------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 1,500,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:



Industry code: 2000 Industrials ------------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 2300 Construction & Materials ------------------------------------------------



When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis from November 24 2016, up and including November 25, 2016, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the Offering has been satisfied and will cease if the Offering is not completed. For further information see page 35 in the prospectus (Sw. version).



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



[1] See prospectus page 94 (Sw. version)



[2] Provided that the Offering and over-allotment is fully utilized, see prospectus page 95 (Sw. version) or page 91 (Eng. Version)