At the request of Soltech Energy Sweden AB, Soltech Energy Sweden AB's equity rights of series 2 will be traded on First North as from December 2, 2016.



Security name: Soltech Energy Sweden AB, equity rights of series 2 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SOLT TO2 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009163595 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 129125 -------------------------------------------------------------------



Terms: Issue price, SEK 30 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Soltech Energy Sweden AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: October 2, 2017 - October 31, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 27, 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------



