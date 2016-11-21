Due to issues experienced in the upload of reference data for real-time message "ETP", certain reference data on Nasdaq Nordic website and external sites relying on the data disseminated via real-time message "ETP" may be erroneous on November 21, 2016. Trading participants and vendors picking up this data should refer to issuers' websites to ensure correct information for the duration of today.



This refers to information on Financing Level, Leverage, Contract Size and Stop Loss disseminated via real-time message "ETP".



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Operator, telephone + 46 8 405 6410.