Because of the Genium Consolidated Feed incident this morning the basic data files downloaded early this morning might be incomplete. We strongly recommend verifying the content of the files.
Files on FDS server are complete now and can be downloaded if required.
For further information please contact: DataProducts@nasdaqomx.com
