sprite-preloader
Montag, 21.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,728 Euro		-0,076
-0,78 %
WKN: A0LA5K ISIN: SE0000872095 Ticker-Symbol: B6E 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,754
9,824
09:51
9,763
9,812
09:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB9,728-0,78 %