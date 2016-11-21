

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Monday, although the yuan's weakness as well as the dollar's continued strength against the yen supported shares in China and Japan.



Chinese shares hit a fresh 10-month high, led by gains in cyclical shares on expectations that a weaker currency would boost exports. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 25.29 points or 0.79 percent to 3,218.15 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally higher at 22,357.



The yuan was on track for its worst monthly performance in more than a year in November as Beijing weakened the reference rate again.



Japanese shares rose for a fourth consecutive session as the yen weakened further and oil prices extended gains on data showing a rise in the U.S. oil rig count for the 11th time in 12 weeks.



The Nikkei average climbed 138.61 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 18,106.02, its highest level in over 10 months, while the broader Topix index closed 1.01 percent higher at 1,442.93.



Among exporters, Panasonic, Sony and Hitachi rallied 1-3 percent. Energy stocks Inpex and JX Holdings climbed 2-3 percent. Tokio Marine Holdings jumped 3.3 percent after the insurance giant raised its FY targets. Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings soared 4.1 percent.



Japan saw its second consecutive trade surplus in October as falling exports were outweighed by a drop in imports, official data released today showed.



Australian shares ended a tad lower despite solid gains in the energy sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 8.10 points or 0.15 percent to 5,351.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 8.20 points or 0.15 percent lower at 5,419.30.



Banks and miners ended on a mixed note. Gold miners Regis Resources, Evolution Mining and Northern Star climbed 2-5 percent as gold prices steadied in Asian deals after hitting nine-month lows on Friday, hit by dollar strength on expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.



Energy majors Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search, Origin Energy and Santos rallied 1-3 percent as oil extended gains from Friday on expectations that producer cartel OPEC is moving closer to a deal to cut oil output for the first time since 2008 at a meeting later this month.



Shares of Boral were placed in a trading halt after the building products company agreed to buy U.S.-based Headwaters Inc. for about $2.6 billion. Infant goods retailer Baby Bunting Group soared 4.7 percent after reiterating its full-year outlook.



Seoul shares retreated on institutional selling on expectations of faster-than-expected Federal Reserve interest rate increases. The Kospi average dropped 8.53 points or 0.43 percent to 1,966.05, with SK Hynix and AmorePacific tumbling 3-4 percent.



New Zealand shares fell slightly amid mixed regional cues as investors mulled Trump's economic policies. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 8.89 points or 0.13 percent to 6,848.95. Shares of Metro Performance Glass tumbled 3.3 percent as its fully-imputed interim dividend of 3.6 cents per share came in at the lower end of guidance.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was losing 0.7 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was moving down 0.4 percent, while Malaysian shares were marginally higher and the Taiwan Weighted added 0.4 percent. India's Sensex was down over 1 percent on renewed capital outflows.



The major U.S. averages fell about 0.2 percent on Friday as investors kept an eye on oil prices and waited for remarks by several Federal Reserve officials on monetary policy.



