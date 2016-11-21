Capita plc - Strategic transformation partner for mobilcom-debitel

RNS

21 November 2016

Capita selected as strategic partner to deliver customer service transformation for mobilcom-debitel

Capita has been selected as strategic partner to deliver transformational customer services for mobilcom-debitel, with a seven-year contract expected to be valued at €230m (£197m). The partnership, key to supporting mobilcom-debitel's digital lifestyle strategy and continued growth, is due to commence on 1 March 2017. Mobilcom-debitel is one of Germany's largest mobile and internet services and telecoms products providers with a growing customer base.

Drawing both on Capita's operational expertise across Germany and Poland and the Group's best practice service design and technologies, its proven transformation approach will deliver significant advances in digitisation and service improvements. This will include the acceleration of the use of digital channels. The new contract is designed to focus on valuable outcomes, rather than the transactional model traditionally used across the German customer management sector. This model - used by Capita on some of its major customer management contracts in the UK (including O2) - directly incentivises Capita to produce the best possible outcomes for mobilcom-debitel's customers, rather than charging on a 'per-contact' basis.

Andy Parker, Capita's Chief Executive, stated: "Capita is delighted to become mobilcom-debitel's strategic customer services partner. Capita will deliver a transformed customer service operation focussed on continuing to deliver customer excellence to mobilcom-debitel's existing and new customers and promoting its digital lifestyle products. Our enhanced operational platform will be capable of supporting mobilcom-debitel's products as they continue to evolve.

"This new transformation partnership with a new client for Capita Europe demonstrates the interest and growing demand for different customer service outsourcing models. We have a growing pipeline of both traditional and transformation customer service opportunities in Germany and Switzerland which will provide a good platform for Capita Europe to meet our growth aspirations."

Joachim Preisig, Chief Financial Officer at freenet AG, mobilcom-debitel's parent company, said: "In the age of digitisation, customer excellence is strategically important for both freenet AG and mobilcom-debitel. We are pleased to have found a partner who supports this strategy and, with its expertise, can ensure rapid implementation. Thanks to Capita's long-standing expertise in the field of customer management, we are confident that we have formed a partnership that will bring the vision of excellent customer service to life."

The partnership will see Capita take over responsibility for all customer services and related IT. Capita will take on mobilcom-debitel's existing customer service sites in Germany, including the transfer of 650 staff.

Note to editors

As required by German law, this transaction will be notified to the German Federal Cartel Office.

Capita is a leading UK provider of technology-enabled customer and business process services and integrated professional support services. With 75,000 people at over 500 sites, including 94 business centres across the UK, Europe, India and South Africa, Capita uses its expertise, infrastructure and scale benefits to transform its clients' services, driving down costs and adding value. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L), and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 with 2015 revenue of £4.7 billion. Further information on Capita can be found at: www.capita.com.