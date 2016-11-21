New ONVIF PC-LESS IP Camera Decoder Features Released for ANT-36000

BRAY, England, November 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Antrica, a worldwide supplier of H.264 video encoding, decodingand streaming solutions, today unveiled the launch of a range of updated features for their 100 stream decoder.

The ANT-36000 is a 100 stream URL decoder, which is capable of decoding up to 100 streams at 1920 x 1080p60, each stream URLs can be pre programmed and selected individually with a Remote Control App for iPhone iPad or Android phones and tablets.

NEW features include:

Quad display - view 4 streams in quad view mode

ONVIF PTZ camera control feature

ONVIF discover feature

PoE

Multi channel 1U rack system available

The addition of the new features improves performance and versatility of the product.

The ANT-36000 Universal Decoder is a PC-LESS option, designed to decode up to 1080P60 ONVIF RTSP, MPEG TS and RTMP streams from third party products and cameras. Up to 100 stream URLs can be pre programmed and selected individually with a Remote Control App for iPhone iPad or Android phones and tablets.

The ANT-36000 can be programmed to automatically decode a number of streams in sequence for use as a Spot Monitor. Video Output is either via HDMI, HD-SDI or Composite (scaled) .Utilising the ONVIF CCTV standard the ANT-36000 can decode any ONVIF compliant network camera with plain or authenticated RTSP steams (Basic and Digest) . Offering two way audio AAC or G711 decode, USB recording, RS485 PTZ control, Alarm and Sensor interfaces, PoE. Housed in a small 135 x135x 35mm case the unit can be desk mounted or a 1U rack mount kit is available for 3 Decoders per 1U rack.

LesLitwin SalesDirector of Antrica commented:

"This new feature is an improvement upon what already is a very successful product. Decoders are becoming more popular in various markets, as they simplify a set up - without the need for a PC and the string of software complications."

The ANT-36000 decoder is available now, please contact sales@antrica.comto discuss your specific requirements.Please also visit our website www.antrica.com for further information & products.

About Antrica

Antrica is a UKcompanyManufacturing and selling a range of video over IP solutions, mainly encoders and decoders for CCTV Broadcast Signage AV and Medical markets.Video encoding & decoding at 4K, full HD 1080P60 and streaming over any LAN or WAN.Antrica has been in business for 15 years and rapidly growing as a technology supplier.