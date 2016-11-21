sprite-preloader
Montag, 21.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,342 Euro		+0,405
+3,70 %
WKN: A0LCUY ISIN: CA1366351098 Ticker-Symbol: L5A 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,664
10,937
12:52
10,661
10,872
12:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN SOLAR INC11,342+3,70 %