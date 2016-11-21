

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $15.61 million, or $0.27 per share. This was lower than $30.37 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 22.7% to $657.32 million. This was down from $849.81 million last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $15.61 Mln. vs. $30.37 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -49.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $657.32 Mln vs. $849.81 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -22.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $600 - $750 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $2.78 - $2.94 Bln



