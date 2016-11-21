Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Worth 2,815.5 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research the report "Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Type (V2V, V2I, V2P, V2G, V2H, and V2N), Connectivity Type (DSRC and Cellular), Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial), Application - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to be valued at USD 767.5 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,815.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.69% between 2017 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 67 market data Tables and 95 Figures spread through 207 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-vehicle-to-everything-market-195646098.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The factors driving the automotive V2X market are demand for real-time traffic and incident alerts for increasing public safety, increasing financial aid from various government funds for better traffic management, and increased environmental concerns.

Software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the automotive V2X market

The market for software is expected to dominate the automotive V2X in 2017. With growth in V2X system deployment in automobiles there would be a growing requirement for safety, access, and control over the V2X system, which is expected to drive the market for software.

DSRC to grow at the highest rate in the automotive V2X market based on connectivity type

Major V2X system providers such as Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.) and Denso Corporation (Japan) have been testing V2X systems based on DSRC connectivity and are ready to deploy it in automobiles. The companies backing DSRC connectivity for V2X system is expected to a major driver for automotive V2X market based on DSRC connectivity.

North America to hold the major market share of the automotive V2X market during the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the Automotive V2X Market on a global level. The usage of four wheelers and heavy vehicles is very high in North America, which has resulted in a huge requirement for an effective transportation system. Also, the demand for cars has witnessed a boost recently with the convergence of the ICT sector, the automotive sector, and the transportation sector resulting in the emergence of the connected vehicle ecosystem. It is expected that the growth in the region would be the largest with regard to one of the major application areas of vehicle-to-vehicle communication.

Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=195646098

The major players in automotive V2X market are Continental AG (Germany), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Daimler AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Audi AG (Germany), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), TOMTOM N.V. (Netherlands), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Vodafone Group (U.K.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Mobileye N.V. (Israel), Harman International Industries (U.S.), PTC Inc. (U.S.), Autotalks Ltd. (Israel), and Cohada Wireless (Australia).

Browse Related Reports

Intelligent Transportation System Market by Roadway (Hardware, Software, & Services), Aviation Tool (Kiosk, Multi-User Flight Information Display, and Smart Gate System), Railway, Maritime, Protocol, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/intelligent-transport-systems-its-market-764.html

Automotive Semiconductor Market by Component (Processor, Analog IC, Discrete Power, Sensor, and Memory), Vehicle Type (Passenger, LCV, and HCV), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, and Electric and Hybrid), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-semiconductor-195.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets