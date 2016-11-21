sprite-preloader
Montag, 21.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,10 Euro		-0,364
-3,18 %
WKN: 877431 ISIN: GB0009697037 Ticker-Symbol: BW3 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,382
11,691
12:53
11,439
11,657
12:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC11,10-3,18 %