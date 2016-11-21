

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based engineering support services company Babcock International Group Plc. (BAB.L) said Monday that, following a competitive bid process, France's Direction Générale de l'Armement or DGA has recommended it be awarded a contract to provide and maintain a training platform and related services for the French Air Force.



Babcock's share of the FOMEDEC contract is expected to be worth over 400 million euros, around half of which relates to the financing of assets for the customer.



The Group is currently in advanced discussions with a leading French industrial partner regarding the execution of the 11 year contract to provide new training aircraft, related simulators and modernised training facilities for the training of fighter jet crews to be performed by Air Force itself.



