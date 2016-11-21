XCMG's Blockbuster Launch At bauma China 2016 to Present Biggest Lineup of Smart Products

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading construction machinery manufacturer, XCMG, will host a mega launch of their new all-star products, latest innovative technologies and best complete sets of solutions at the 8th bauma China 2016 from November 22 to 25 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre with the theme of "Ingenuity & Intelligent Manufacturing for You" .

XCMG is exhibiting 70 construction machinery products, 45 core components and non-material presentations, its biggest and most comprehensive product lineup to date, at this biennial international trade show.

The highlights of XCMG's exhibition at bauma China 2016 include the first eight-axle, 1,200-ton all-terrain crane in the industry, intelligent cranes, electric drive mining dump trucks, high-powered mining graders and mining giants like a super tonnage excavator.

XCMG will also launch its first self-developed and tested double slot miling machine; a new generation S9 platform concrete equipment developed with Schwing, the German leading concrete machinery manufacturer acquired by XCMG in 2012; the largest tonnage telescopic type loader crane in China, the SQS625; and the largest crawler-chassis rotary drilling rig in the world, the XR550D.

The core component section will launch an array of XCMG's self-developed products, including the super tonnage excavator boom cylinder, the MYF series of electric control cabinets, both with world-leading quality and capability.

XCMG is also opening a special information technology section to launch a series of information terminals- stepping stones to lead a new development path in the area of industrial big data.

Wang Min, chairman and president of XCMG, remarked that by focusing on "leading technology and sustainability," the company is bringing the best "army" of innovative products to debut at bauma China 2016. It will also officially release "XCMG-Cloud" at the opening ceremony, the first industrial cloud platform in China, which XCMG developed in collaboration with Alibaba.

"As an industry leader focusing on innovation, XCMG is not only producing the best-quality machinery products and components, but also building a new 'ecosystem' that can benefit all parties in the industry," Wang said.

About XCMG:

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a 73-year history. It currently ranks ninth among the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 173 countries and regions around the world.

