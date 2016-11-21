sprite-preloader
Montag, 21.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.11.2016 | 12:44
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that on 18 November 2016 it purchased 75,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.75 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 16,446,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 48,062,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

21 November 2016

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2016 PR Newswire