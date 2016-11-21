

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests that Wall Street stocks may open higher on Monday on hopes of improvement in crude prices due to upcoming winter chill and OPEC's plan for a cut down in oil production. Trading activities today and the following days in the week are somewhat subdued due to Thanksgiving Day holiday.



As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are moving up 14 points, the S&P 500 futures are climbing 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are advancing 12.50 points.



U.S. stocks moved modestly lower on Friday. The major averages ended the day in the red but off their lows of the session. The Dow slipped 35.89 points or 0.2 percent to 18,867.93, the Nasdaq edged down 12.46 points or 0.2 percent to 5,321.51 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.22 points or 0.2 percent to 2,181.90.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index or CFNAI for October is expected at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month, the index was negative 0.14.



The two year treasury notes auction will be held 1.00 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer will discuss monetary policy, inflation rates and economic outlook at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York at 8.00 am ET.



In the corporate sector, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (TEVA) announced that it has obtained approval from the European Commission for an indication extension of Trisenox. The investigational compound is intended for an important advancement in treatment for Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia patients in Europe. The company said it is the first time that a form of acute leukemia can be effectively treated with a regimen that is entirely chemotherapy-free.



Southern Co. (SA) named Nancy Sykes executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Southern Company Services. Sykes will report directly to Chairman, President and CEO Thomas Fanning. She has been with U.S. Steel as vice president and chief human resources officer since 2015.



Asian stocks closed mixed on Monday. Chinese shares hit a fresh 10-month high, led by gains in cyclical shares on expectations that a weaker currency would boost exports. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 25.29 points or 0.79 percent to 3,218.15 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 13.57 or 0.6 percent at 22,357.78.



Japanese shares rose for a fourth consecutive session as the yen weakened further and oil prices extended gains on data showing a rise in the U.S. oil rig count for the 11th time in 12 weeks. The Nikkei average climbed 138.61 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 18,106.02, its highest level in over 10 months, while the broader Topix index closed 1.01 percent higher at 1,442.93.



Australian shares ended a tad lower despite solid gains in the energy sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 8.10 points or 0.15 percent to 5,351.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 8.20 points or 0.15 percent lower at 5,419.30.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 18.23 points or 0.40 percent, the German DAX is losing 55.08 points or 0.51 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 14.27 points or 0.21 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 53.99 points or 0.68 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.39 percent.



