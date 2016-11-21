PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - November 21, 2016) - Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC PINK: IFBC) is pleased to announce that it has finalized the agreement to commence operations in London, England. The new, wholly-owned subsidiary, IFBC.UK, will open its first food shop in Firbury Park, London, in the vicinity of Arsenal Stadium.

The Director-In-Charge is Mr. Daniele Corazza, a renowned chef, who studied at the prestigious Cooking School Gambero Rosso, and has worked in Bilbao (Basque Country), Osteria della Frezza in Rome, Restaurant Noma in Copenaghen, and Restaurant Zoilo in London.

The produce for the Firbury Park food shop will come directly from the members of the Italian Farmers, Coldiretti, which supports thousands of small farmers in Italy. This collective provides authentic, ecologically-sound Italian food products, straight-from-the-farm-to-the-table. It also organizes farm shops and farmer's markets all over Italy. http://www.theitalianfarmers.com/

Daniele Corazza stated, "The opening of this British operation is just the beginning of IFBC's presence in the UK food and beverage market. The concept of serving the freshest Italian produce, prepared healthfully and wholesomely, in a beautiful setting, will set the tone for many more such ventures in the UK, and throughout the rest of Europe. I am honored to be a part of this process.

About Italian Food & Beverage Corp. Italian Food & Beverage Corp. establishes and develops brands committed to fulfill customer needs throughout the world while providing the finest experiences based on the Italian wine and food culture. IFBC operates as an importer, exporter, merchant, distributor and dealer of fine wine and food products. The Company and its subsidiaries have established wholesale distribution headquarters, offices and warehouses in several countries including Italy, Singapore, and the UK. http://ifbcorp.com/

Forward Looking Statements This release contains "forward-looking statements" and information provided by Italian Food & Beverage Corp. such as online, printed documents, publications or information available via its website. It may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from historical results, or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements may also include plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding proposed new products, services or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. There can be no assurance that the negotiations being considered by the letter of intent will be completed.

Contact info:

Info@ifbcorp.com



Message board

http://bit.ly/1PdO88m