India Titanium Di-oxide Market to Grow at CAGR 3.9% Till 2025: TechSci Forecast

Increasing demand for titanium Di-oxide from various downstream industries, coupled with robust growth in construction and automotive sector in the country to drive India Titanium Di-oxide market in the coming decade

According to the recently published TechSci Research report "India Titanium Di-oxide Market Study, 2011 - 2025", the titanium Di-oxide market in India is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.98% during 2016-2025, owing to broad growing applications of titanium Di-oxide in paints, rubbers, plastics, textiles, cosmetics, pare & printings, etc. Titanium is the ninth most commonly found element in the earth's crust and is chemically inert in nature. Titanium Di-oxide is an oxide of titanium metal, which occurs naturally in several types of mineral sands and rocks. Minerals, metals and chemicals manufacturing industries majorly produce titanium Di-oxide in two grades namely, Rutile Grade and Anatase Grade titanium Di-oxide, owing toit's high refractive index, hiding power & opacity, low specific gravity and UV protecting properties. Thereby, boosting consumption of titanium Di-oxideacross various downstream industries such as paints, paper, rubber, textiles cosmetics etc. Furthermore, increasing awareness among consumers regarding the physical and chemical properties of titanium Di-oxide is further projected to drive India titanium Di-oxide market in the coming years.

Titanium Di-oxide is one of the major raw material used in paints and coatings manufacturing industries, owing to it's high refractive index and whiteness. Increasing construction projects, rising population and growing urbanization are major factors driving demand for highly efficient and varied colour range of paints products, thereby fueling consumption of titanium dioxide chemicals in paint manufacturing industries. Government of India has planned to invest around USD1 trillion in infrastructure sector during 2012-2017, which is further projected to drive consumption of titanium Di-oxide in the country through 2025. Moreover, titanium dioxide pigments is widely used across various end use industries as it provides excellent light-scattering properties and opacity even when applied in low quantities, and has the ability to absorb UV light and provide UV protection properties to products on which it is applied.

"Paints and varnishes manufacturing industry is the leading consumer of titanium dioxide in India. Paints is one of the mostly used building materials in constructions, furniture, automotive and other industries. Strong growth in construction and automotive industries in India is the major factor propeling demand for titanium dioxide pigments in paints and coatings production industry. Over the past few years, India paint market grew at a rate of around 15% and is expected to grow at the same pace in the coming years as well. Moreover, textiles, paper, cosmetics, rubbers, etc., are some the other end use industries that extensively use titanium Di-oxide as key substrate in manufacturing purposes. Thus, rising application of titanium Di-oxide in PVC, plastics, printing inks and other manufacturing products is expected to boost India titanium Di-oxide market during the forecast period." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director, with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"India Titanium Di-oxide Market Study, 2011 - 2025" has analyzed the potential of the titanium Di-oxide market in India and provides statistics and information on market sizes, shares and trends. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by India titanium Di-oxide market.

