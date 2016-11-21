Market Data Forecast Analysis Predicts USD 20 Billion Growth in the Next 5 Years in Baby Food Market Globally

HYDERABAD, India, November 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
According to the report "Baby Food Market", published by Market Data Forecast, the global market is projected to reach USD 72.27 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2021.
Baby food is any food that is soft and effortlessly usable other than breast milk and infant formula. Baby food can be made at home or is accessible as a packaged food in the market. Previously, babies were nourished with soft home cooked food and this practice that is quite popular in underdeveloped and developing countries. Nevertheless, emergent growth and varying lifestyles have augmented the demand for packed baby foods in different societies and cultures.
Some of the key reasons such as varying socio economic trends, growing end user awareness as well as recent goods and binding, developed industrialization and mass production of preserved goods, increasing importance of publicity and the detection of vitamins in vegetables and fruits are the major drivers advancing the market growth.
The Baby food market is Segmented as follows;
By Health Benefits:
- Immune System
- Brain and Eye Development
- Muscular Growth
- Bones and Teeth Development
- Blood Enhancement
- Nervous System
- Vascular System
- Body Energy
By Ingredients:
- Cereals
-Oatmeal
- Rice
- Barley
- Mixed
- Milk Products
- Animal Milk
- Yogurt
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Meat Products
By Geography:
- North America Baby Food Market
- Europe Baby Food Market
- Asia-Pacific Baby Food Market
- Latin America Baby Food Market
- Middle-East and Africa Baby Food Market
Nestle SA has been dominating the baby food market. Danone, H.J. Heinz, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott Nutrition, Plasmon, Baby Organix, Beech Nut, Fasska, SMA Nutrition, Stonyfield Farm, Babynat and Hero are some other key market players in baby food market.
The Baby Food market study offers the following deliverables:
- Global, regional and country-level analysisand forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped
- Segment-level analysisin terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail
- Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges(DROC)in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics
- Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensivePESTLE Analysis
- Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, usingPorter's five forces analysisfor analysing the level of competition and business strategy development
- A comprehensive list ofkey market playersalong with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment
- Competitive landscape analysislisting out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies
- Anexecutive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions
- Expertly devised analyst overview along withInvestment opportunitiesto provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market
