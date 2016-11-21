Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmented by Type, Raw Material, Application and Geography Trends and Forecasts (2016 2021)" report to their offering.

There has been an ever increasing concern for water waste management, and this sector is expected to register the highest growth rate during 2015 to 2020. Owing to increasing industrialization and improved macroeconomic conditions, China and India are expected to be the growth frontiers for waterproofing membranes.

In 2015, the water waste management segment accounted for the second largest market share among all applications, regarding value and volume, followed by the bridges and highways segment. The primary application of waterproofing in roofing and walls is expected to retain its largest share of the market; it is estimated to have a relatively moderate growth rate. Besides these, other waterproofing applications are in Marines, subways, dams, tunnels, etc.

Being lightweight in nature, cost-efficient, durable, and environmentally sustainable, waterproofing membranes have always been most an attractive waterproofing solution for various industries. However, new eco-friendly and biodegradable alternatives have surfaced recently, which have been redistributing the market in developed countries. Some of the conventional waterproofing membranes have also proven harmful for the environment and have turned into a major restraint for the industry.

The existing major players in this segment are:

BASF SE

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Chryso S.A.S

Dow Chemical Corp.

GAF Materials Corp.

Juta A.S.

Renolit Se.

Sika AG

Report Structure:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

6. Regional Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xr7ztx/global.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161121005662/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Chemical Engineering, Paints and Coatings