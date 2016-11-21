NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Pneuron, a leader in business orchestration software, today announced it will run a complimentary December 1st webcast that will explain how to overcome legacy and costly software and data integration problems that organizations face when merging or engineering large and complex enterprise projects.

"Better Insight. Automated Action. Despite Technical Debt" will run Thursday, December 1, 2016. To register please click here.

The insightful and informative event will be hosted by Pneuron CTO Tom Fountain, and Jeff Vail, COO of WGroup.

"Technology is both the great enabler and the great destroyer. Innovation, transformation, modernization are the keys to staying ahead of competitors," says Fountain. "But how do we overcome legacy technology and technical debt? If speed is essential, how do we address the challenge to 'get fast'?"

Attendees will learn:

How to balance constraints with actionable new ideas

How enterprises solve complex business problems while bypassing costly integration projects

How to get started without massive investment, without a technology overhaul, and without the need for dramatic organizational change.

About the Speakers

Tom Fountain is Chief Technology Officer for Pneuron. He was previously CIO at global agribusiness Bunge, Ltd. He's held senior CIO roles at Honeywell and GE as well as product management, intelligence officer, and engineering positions with Dell, the Central Intelligence Agency, HP, and Martin-Marietta. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an MS degree from Duke, and an MBA from Duke's Fuqua School of Business.

Jeff Vail is Chief Operating Officer for business consultancy WGroup. Prior to WGroup, he was Chief Commercial Officer of Quintiq, a supply chain and planning software company, acquired by Dassault Systemes. Before that, he was SVP of Global Corporate Marketing at Unify (formerly Siemens Enterprise Communications), VP of Enterprise Marketing at SAP Americas, and General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions at Unisys. Jeff holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Stetson University.

What: Webcast: "Better Insight. Automated Action. Despite Technical Debt"

When: Thursday, December 1, 2016, 3:00pm-4:00pm ET

Where: http://pages.pneuron.com/better-insight-automated-action-despite-technical-debt.html

About WGroup

Founded in 2004, WGroup is a technology management consulting firm that provides Strategy, Management and Execution Services to optimize business performance, minimize cost and create value. Our consultants have years of experience both as industry executives and trusted advisors to help clients think through complicated and pressing challenges to drive their business forward. Visit us at www.thinkwgroup.com or give us a call at (610) 854-2700 to learn how we can help you.

About Pneuron

Founded in 2010, Pneuron's proprietary business orchestration software enables organizations to run distributed 'pneurons' that leverage their existing applications, infrastructure, services and data to create and deliver actionable intelligence -- in half the time and cost. Through Pneuron's innovative, distributed approach, companies are no longer faced with the complex centralization and integration requirements of traditional approaches. Pneuron and its patented groundbreaking technology have garnered numerous awards and recognitions including: MIT Sloan School CIO Enterprise Innovator Award, 2015 Gartner Cool Vendor, CRN's 2015 Emerging Vendors designation and SD Times Company to Watch. For more information, visit us online at: pneuron.com, on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:



Heather Moses

Chief Marketing Officer

heather.moses@pneuron.com

(781) 789-0458



