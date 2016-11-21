

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For most voters, the 2016 presidential campaign was one to forget, according to a quadrennial post-election survey by Pew Research Center.



Post-election evaluations of the way that the winning candidate, the parties, the press and the pollsters conducted themselves during the campaign are all far more negative than after any election dating back to 1988.



The survey was conducted November 10-14 among 1,254 voters who were originally interviewed before the election. It finds that half are happy that Trump won the election, while nearly as many (48 percent) are unhappy. That is little different from initial reactions to the election result four years ago, when 52 percent were happy that Barack Obama won.



For the first time in Pew Research Center post-election surveys, voters give the losing candidate higher grades than the winner. About four-in-ten (43 percent) give Clinton an A or B, which is 13 percentage points higher than Trump's (30 percent).



