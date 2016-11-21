



HONG KONG, Nov 21, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - The "Creating tomorrow - Building your future" Youth Forum, co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, was held today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Speakers from the realms of business, sport and entertainment shared their motivational stories to encourage more than 1,300 youngsters attending the forum to pursue their goals in life.The "Creating tomorrow - Building your future" Youth Forum was part of the HKTDC's 50th anniversary programme. The forum was moderated by Sammy Leung from Commercial Radio and featured speakers including Howard Chan, Founder & CEO of Hot Toys; Alan Lam, Co-founder and CEO of Sengital and Steven Lam, Co-founder & CEO of GoGoVan together with Olympic athletes Sarah Lee (cycling), Stephanie Au (swimming) and Theophilus Chan (long jump) and local boy band C AllStar who discussed their paths to success. HKTDC Chairman Vincent HS Lo moderated the sessions on "Entrepreneurship and Innovative Technologies" and "Sportsmanship".The HKTDC, established in 1966, is rolling out a series of activities and promotions from May until December to mark its 50th anniversary under the theme "Golden Jubilee - Golden Partnerships". In line with the theme, the HKTDC's 50th anniversary events aim to showcase the accomplishments of Hong Kong's entrepreneurs over the past five decades and inspire the next generation to follow suit. The HKTDC has launched a dedicated 50th anniversary website featuring rare and historic photos charting Hong Kong's economic transformation, with numerous success stories of local enterprises in different sectors from different eras. Topics covered include business succession, industrial restructuring, emerging markets, entrepreneurship and knowledge economy. The HKTDC is also sharing business success stories with the public, particularly youngsters, via a variety of traditional and new media platforms, to inspire them and pass on the entrepreneurial spirit.